Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 987,214 Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) by 990.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987,214 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Global Synergy Acquisition worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAQ remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,710. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

