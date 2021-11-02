Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 595,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.30% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 64.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 4.2% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 13.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 640,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 76,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DLCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,177. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

