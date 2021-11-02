Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,709,499 KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,709,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 4.76% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAQ remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,238. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

