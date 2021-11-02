Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 375,000 Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.45% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 900.1% during the second quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

