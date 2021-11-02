Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 499,998 Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Provident Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 13.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 227,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 146.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 100,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 38,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,426. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

