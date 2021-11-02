Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 632,736 Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 632,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,047,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,928,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 716.6% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 594,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 4,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,578. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.