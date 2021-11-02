Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 700,000 Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 5.43% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCC. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the second quarter valued at about $13,815,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 537.8% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,496 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,977,000.

HCCC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 6,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,709. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

