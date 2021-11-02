Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 3.60% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDTX remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

