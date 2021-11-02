Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of John Bean Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.58. 151,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.