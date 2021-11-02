Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,200,000 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 14.61% of Thimble Point Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ THMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

