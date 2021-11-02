Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 536,703 Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 536,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Powered Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Powered Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

POW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,730. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

POW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.