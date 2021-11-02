Aristeia Capital LLC Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Levere were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Levere by 12.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Get Levere alerts:

LVRAU traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. 313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,257. Levere Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.