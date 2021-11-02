Aristeia Capital LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Aristeia Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,617 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Denbury worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $87.18.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

