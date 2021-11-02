Aristeia Capital LLC Has $30.22 Million Stock Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,934 shares during the period. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $30,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPDIU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Shares of XPDIU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 5,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.