Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $10.17 Million in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,050,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,169,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.36% of Monument Circle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 697,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 125.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 386,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,532,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MON remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,606. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

