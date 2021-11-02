Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $11.59 Million in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,592,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Athlon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWET remained flat at $$9.77 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

