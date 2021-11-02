Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $12.47 Million in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 325.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.95. 130,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,584,422. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

