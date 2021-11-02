Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.62 Million in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 268,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.70% of HumanCo Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMCO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 404,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 67,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,209,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMCO remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

