Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $4.37 Million in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,073,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,688,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,637,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,040,000.

NASDAQ ZTAQU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.