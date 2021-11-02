Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.80% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after buying an additional 1,860,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,881,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,374,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,810,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMII stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 302,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,411. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

