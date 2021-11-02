Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $4.93 Million in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of CONX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in CONX by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,351. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

