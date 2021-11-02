Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $6.07 Million in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.82% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

ADER traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

