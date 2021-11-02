Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $7.91 Million in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 786,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $14,850,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,470,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,465,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVAC remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,750. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

