Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $9.68 Million in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 163,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64,176 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,680,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 426,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,318. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

