Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $18.01 Million Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,012,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 20.58% of Kernel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of KRNL stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,797. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

