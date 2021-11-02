Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.32% of KludeIn I Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 320,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 39.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 559,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 159,493 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 357.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 513,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 400,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 86.6% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 433,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INKA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 73,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,261. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

