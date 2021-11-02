Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,173,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.33% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCRN. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,755,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,755,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 2,118,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,859. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

