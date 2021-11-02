Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 419,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 508,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 20.7% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 129.7% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 64,850 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRSR stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,490. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

