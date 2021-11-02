Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

OTCMKTS:FTVIU remained flat at $$10.00 on Tuesday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,943. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.12.

