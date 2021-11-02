Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 28,430 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after buying an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,438.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.61. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 101.17%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

