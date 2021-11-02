Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 495,597 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 495,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.91% of Lefteris Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 210,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

