Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 517,101 Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 517,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Population Health Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHIC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $11,797,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $7,247,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $5,278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $5,064,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 44,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,402. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

