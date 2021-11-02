Aristeia Capital LLC Raises Stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411,066 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities were worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENNVU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,335,000. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,874,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,387,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 790,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,616,000.

OTCMKTS ENNVU remained flat at $$10.19 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

