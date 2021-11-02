Aristeia Capital LLC Sells 186,619 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Aristeia Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,619 shares during the quarter. Oasis Petroleum makes up approximately 1.3% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Oasis Petroleum worth $62,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.86. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $127.30.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

