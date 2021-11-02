Aristeia Capital LLC Sells 39,886 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)

Aristeia Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,886 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 5.08% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPCC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VPCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 1,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

