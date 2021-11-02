Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $10.05 Million Position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTPAU. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,930,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,483,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,972,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,798,000.

FTPAU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

