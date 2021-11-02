Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $6.33 Million Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 644,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.49% of Environmental Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 211,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,434,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,502. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

