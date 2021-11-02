Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $7.45 Million Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,468,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.81% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 21.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. 4,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,229. The firm has a market cap of $256.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

