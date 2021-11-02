Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 502,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Authentic Equity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 506,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 134,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 214,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 144.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEAC remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,876. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

