Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 5.48% of Group Nine Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,579. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

