Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 997,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.93% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,349. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

