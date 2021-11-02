Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 921,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,131,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Pioneer Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,860. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

