Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,038,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 17.00% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

