Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.77% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TZPS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,855,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TZPS stock remained flat at $$9.76 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

