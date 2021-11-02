Aristeia Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Aristeia Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,200 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Slam during the first quarter worth $20,212,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at $13,277,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at $9,954,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at $9,599,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of SLAMU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 15,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,542. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 510,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $4,929,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.