Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.15% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

