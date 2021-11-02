Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,202 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

