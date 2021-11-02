Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 16,234 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Wolverine World Wide worth $21,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.