Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 272,000 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ViacomCBS worth $40,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,166,352. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

