Armistice Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.77% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,133 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 185,043 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

KDNY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,600. The company has a market capitalization of $488.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

